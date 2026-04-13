Ram Charan initially rejected Madame Tussauds, till his dog Rhyme made him say yes: ‘She’s like a feisty daughter’

Ram Charan is not someone who jumps at every opportunity that comes his way. Even when that opportunity is a wax statue in his honour.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Telugu superstar opened up about the story behind his wax statue, and it turned out to be far more personal than anyone might have expected. “I was initially hesitant, even a little shy, and I hadn’t really responded to the museum,” he admitted.

For a star of his stature, the hesitation might seem surprising. Ram Charan is one of Telugu cinema’s biggest names and shot to global recognition with the blockbuster RRR in 2022. Yet, when the museum came calling, he did not rush to say yes.