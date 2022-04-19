Ram Charan asks security not to push fans as he gets mobbed in Amritsar, fans call him a ‘true star’. Watch

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made Ram Charan the heartthrob of the nation, and his latest video from Amritsar is proof. The actor, who is shooting for the Shankar directorial, was mobbed by his fans in the city. However, Ram handled the situation very gracefully. In a video, which is going viral on the social media platforms, Ram is seen asking his security to not push his fans away. He was seen interacting with the ladies standing in the front. The video also shows how he took their phone to click a selfie with the group waiting to meet him.

The gesture by Ram Charan won the internet as people on social media platforms praised the actor. One of his fans commented how his popularity is an example of what pan-India films can do to an actor’s career. “Thats what power of pan india stardom does…difficult to see it happening 5 years prior…but so so happy for Ram Charan Yash NTR Allu Arjun, their stardom is transcending boundaries,” the comment read.

Ram Charan is shooting for the Shankar directorial, which sees him sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani. This is their second film together. Earlier, the two had shared the screen space in Boyapati Srinu’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

“Excitement level beyond 100 for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun,” Kiara had shared last year.

On Monday evening, Kiara paid a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sharing photos on her Instagram account, Kiara wrote, “Gratitude.” The post received immense love from her fans.

While Ram is fresh off the success of RRR, which has broken several box office records, Kiara is looking forward to the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film sees her sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, among others. Ram will also be seen in Acharya. The film stars him with his father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi. The Koratala Siva directorial is set to release this month.