Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR to stream on ZEE5 from this date

Director SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus RRR will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The OTT platform, on Friday, announced the film’s digital premiere date on its social media handles with a teaser.

They wrote, “Brace yourself for the battle of fire and water that is out to destroy a common enemy. Watch the world digital premiere of RRR, this year’s biggest action drama film, only on ZEE5. Available from 20th May 2022.”

On the other hand, the film will also be available on BookMyShow Stream in Hindi from May 20, with rent or buy options.

RRR, which had its worldwide theatrical release on March 24, entered the highly coveted Rs 1000 crore club within 16 days and became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, RRR chronicles a fictional story inspired by the lives of Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the film also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in other pivotal roles. MM Keeravani and KK Senthil Kumar provided music and cinematography, respectively.