From Ram Charan and Jr NTR to Prabhas: Telugu cinema’s growing love affair with Japan’s top magazines

Prabhas makes history as first Indian actor to feature solo on the Anan magazine cover, following Ram Charan and Jr NTR's 2023 cover.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadFeb 6, 2026 05:22 PM IST
When Ram Charan and Jr NTR graced the cover of Japan’s iconic Anan magazine in 2023, it marked a watershed moment for Telugu cinema. The duo, fresh off the global phenomenon that was RRR, had captured Japanese hearts with their explosive on-screen chemistry and the film’s spectacular action sequences. Their joint appearance signaled something significant: Telugu cinema had officially arrived in Japan’s pop culture consciousness.

Now, nearly three years later, another Telugu superstar is making waves in the Land of the Rising Sun, this time, flying solo.

Prabhas, the pan-Indian actor who first won over Japanese audiences with the Baahubali franchise, has created history by becoming the first Indian actor to feature solo on Anan magazine. Appearing on the back cover of issue 2483, scheduled for release on February 10, Prabhas’ “royal audience gravure” under the magazine’s “Irresistible Feelings” theme represents a new milestone for Indian cinema’s presence in Japan.

The RRR Revolution

To understand the significance of Prabhas’s solo feature, one must revisit the groundbreaking moment when Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared Anan’s cover in 2023. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. RRR had just steamrolled through international markets, defying language barriers and cultural boundaries with its high-octane action and emotional storytelling.

Director SS Rajamouli’s epic about two freedom fighters had resonated deeply with Japanese audiences, who have long appreciated grand visual spectacles and stories of honor and friendship. The film’s success at the Japanese box office was unprecedented for a Telugu film, and Anan magazine, known for featuring top-tier celebrities and trendsetters, recognized the cultural moment by putting both actors on its cover.

Fast forward to 2026, and Prabhas’ solo feature represents the next chapter in this evolving story. While sharing a cover demonstrates collective appeal, a solo feature speaks to individual star power, and Prabhas has that in abundance in Japan.

His journey to Japanese stardom began with the Baahubali films, which introduced audiences to the grandeur and scope of Indian period epics. The franchise’s success laid the groundwork for a dedicated fanbase that has only grown with subsequent releases like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

The cover shoot for Anan was conducted during Prabhas’ visit to Tokyo in December 2025, where he traveled to promote his films and connect with fans. The magazine’s description of the feature as a “royal audience gravure” is particularly apt, given Prabhas’s larger-than-life screen persona and his portrayal of kings and warriors in many of his biggest hits.

For those unfamiliar with Japanese media landscape, Anan magazine holds a special place in popular culture. First published in 1970, it’s one of Japan’s longest-running and most influential women’s lifestyle magazines. While it covers fashion, beauty, and relationships, Anan is perhaps best known for its celebrity features and its annual special issues that have become cultural touchstones.

The relationship between Telugu cinema and Japanese audiences didn’t begin with RRR or even Baahubali. Japan has long been a market for Indian films, but Telugu cinema’s recent success represents something different: not just acceptance, but genuine enthusiasm.

Several factors have contributed to this growing connection. Japanese audiences appreciate the grand scale and visual spectacle that have become hallmarks of big-budget Telugu productions. The emphasis on honor, loyalty, and sacrifice in many Telugu films resonates with Japanese cultural values. And the rise of streaming platforms has made it easier for Japanese viewers to discover and follow Telugu stars and their filmography.

Moreover, Telugu filmmakers have been strategic about their Japanese releases, often tailoring promotional campaigns specifically for the market and ensuring proper localization and distribution. This attention to the Japanese market has paid dividends, creating a virtuous cycle where success breeds more interest, which breeds more success.

For Prabhas specifically, the Anan feature reinforces his status as one of Indian cinema’s biggest international stars. With upcoming projects that promise to be even more ambitious in scale and scope, his Japanese fanbase will likely continue to grow.

