Ram Charan, Jr NTR bring RRR charm on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, check out first promo

The wait is over. Jr NTR is all set to return to the television screens with his show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu adaptation Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

On Sunday, Jr NTR shared the glimpse of the first episode, which featured Ram Charan as the first guest of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The promo also gave a glimpse into the kind of bond the two actors share with each other. There is a certain ease between Ram and Tarak, which sure promises a great camaraderie on the show and even in the SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, which is slated to release later this year.

Sharing the sneak-peek of the episode, Jr NTR tweeted, “As we gear up to bring #EMK into your homes from this 22nd, here is a sneak peek of the curtain raiser episode featuring my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. We hope you will have as much fun watching as we had shooting.”

He also informed that the show is all set to premiere on August 22 on Gemini TV.

Earlier this year, during the announcement of the show, Jr NTR called Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu a “big responsibility.” He shared that the reason he chose to do the show is because he would get an opportunity to interact with his audience, who come from different walks of life.

The show earlier aired on Maa TV with a different title. It was called Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and was hosted by superstars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi.

Talking about taking over as host of the show, Jr NTR, who has previously hosted Bigg Boss Telugu’s first season, said, “Nagarjuna sir and Chiranjeevi sir set a benchmark and while it will be challenging, I will try to push the boundaries.”