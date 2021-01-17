Ram Charan joins Chiranjeevi’s Acharya

Actor Ram Charan has joined the cast of Acharya. The actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, which features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Director Koratala Siva shared a poster featuring Ram Charan’s character on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Introducing Ram’s character, the director wrote, “Our Siddha is ready. Welcoming our Ram Charan garu onto the sets of Acharya.”

While the poster does not reveal much details about Ram’s character, it has sure left fans wanting more.

Ram Charan has joined the shoot after recovering from COVID-19. The actor, who announced in December that he had tested positive for coronavirus, took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and is “back in action.”

Acharya’s first look was released in 2020 on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The film, which marks Chiranjeevi’s 152nd project, also stars Sonu Sood in pivotal role.