Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi postponed; to release on April 30

The makers of the sports action film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, have decided to postpone its release.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 06:31 PM IST
Ram Charan and Janhvi KapoorRam Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi to release on April 30. (Photo: Instagram/Ram Charan/Janhvi Kapoor)
In a strategic move that redraws the Telugu cinema summer calendar, Ram Charan announced Wednesday that his highly anticipated sports action drama Peddi will now release worldwide on April 30, 2026, pushing back from its originally planned March 27 date.

“#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026,” the Mega Power Star tweeted, ending weeks of speculation about whether the film would hold its original slot or make way for his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The April 30 date also provides breathing room from other major releases.

The film, which has been in production since November 2024, features Ram Charan as an athlete in what’s being described as a rustic, emotionally charged sports drama set against rural backdrops. The actor underwent significant physical transformation for the role, sporting long hair, a beard, and a nose ring, a stark departure from his usual urbane image.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, the National Award-winning filmmaker behind the 2021 blockbuster Uppena, dropped the release date casually on social media without prior buildup, a move that caught fans by surprise but generated immediate excitement.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in what marks her Telugu debut, while the film boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Telugu veteran Jagapathi Babu, Bollywood’s Divyenndu Sharma, and most recently, Boman Irani. Irani’s addition to the cast was confirmed just last month via a behind-the-scenes photo shared by cinematographer R. Rathnavelu.

The film’s first single, ‘Chikiri Chikiri’, composed by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, was released in November 2025 and became an instant chartbuster across all five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The song reportedly garnered a million views within 24 hours of release, setting an all-time record for Indian cinema and generating massive anticipation for the complete album.

For Ram Charan, Peddi represents a crucial career move. Following his global recognition from RRR (2022) and the more recent releases, the actor is banking on Sana’s storytelling prowess to deliver a performance-orientated blockbuster that appeals beyond mass entertainment. The film’s title, which translates to ‘big’ or ‘elder’ in Telugu, often denoting respect and maturity, hints at a character with gravitas and community standing.

As Ram Charan tweeted the announcement alongside handles of co-stars Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor, composer Rahman, director Sana, cinematographer Rathnavelu, and production houses, the message was clear: Peddi arrives as a collective artistic effort rather than a star vehicle alone.

