Ram Charan is my producer number one: Chiranjeevi

A grand pre-release event was held for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Bengaluru on Sunday. The event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Tamannaah, while Kannada movie star Shivarajkumar was also in attendance as a special guest.

Advertising

“I am also equally excited as fans to watch this film,” said Shivarajkumar, while noting that he was a big fan of every actor in the upcoming historical drama.

“Shivarajkumar is the son of Dr Rajkumar, who I worship. He is like my brother,” noted Chiranjeevi. While the special bonding that both the stars share was in full display at the event, Chiranjeevi’s speech was mainly marked by his gratitude for his son Ram Charan.

“I am proud of Ram Charan,” Chiranjeevi said. “In my 41 years of my acting career, I have worked with many producers. And I am forever in their debt. But, Ram Charan is my producer number 1 for spending nearly Rs 300 crore to make this film to fulfill my dream.”

Advertising

Chiranjeevi added that playing a freedom fighter in a film has been his dream for a long time. “For more than 20 years, I dreamed of playing a character like Bhagat Singh but nobody came to me with that offer,” he noted.

About 12 years ago, the screenwriter duo Paruchuri brothers approached Chiranjeevi with the idea of making a film based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. “I was hearing about such a freedom fighter for the first time. And that’s when I decided to make this film so every Indian around the world knows about his struggles and sacrifices.”

The project, however, went into cold-storage as he was unable to find a producer. At the time, it was estimated to cost Rs 80 crore and nobody was willing to take that risk as Chiranjeevi’s market value hovered around Rs 40 crore. “Today, Ram Charan has spent so many crores to make this film on a huge scale because of his faith in me,” said the 64-year-old superstar, while promising that this film will be a “visual wonder.”

He also recalled that he was jealous of Ram Charan for doing a film like Magadheera (2009) with a big director like SS Rajamouli very early on in his career. “After watching that film I told him that my dream to act in a costume drama did not come true yet. And I forgot about it after telling him that. But, he remembered and produced this film himself,” said the Khaidi No 150 star.

“Usually, a father puts in efforts to promote his son and make him a star. But, here, Ram Charan, my son, fulfilled my dreams and took me to the next stage in my career,” he said, while Ram Charan kept shaking his head in disagreement.

The star even said Ram Charan is a pinnacle of his accomplishment. “I always say that I am nothing without my fans. But, Ram Charan is my biggest achievement,” he added.

Besides Chiranjeevi, the star cast also boasts of names like Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Jagapathy Babu, Niharika and others.

The film will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on October 2.