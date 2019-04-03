Ram Charan’s injury stalls RRR shoot in Pune

Actor Ram Charan Teja suffered an ankle injury while working out at the gym on Tuesday. He has been advised to take rest for about three weeks. Considering the situation, the filmmakers have cancelled the ongoing shooting schedule of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Pune.

After completing two schedules in Hyderabad, the film’s crew recently flew down to Pune for a 30-day long shoot. They had also planned to shoot in Ahmedabad.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan is playing Sitarama, Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram.

RRR has created quite a hype across the country, thanks to Rajamouli’s formidable reputation which he earned after delivering the hit Baahubali franchise. The director has also put together an enviable star cast. He has roped in Alia Bhatt to star opposite Ram Charan, while British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones has been paired opposite Jr NTR. The film also stars Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan in an important role.

SS Rajamouli has co-written RRR with his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and it is being made on an estimated budget of more than Rs 300 crore. It will release in multiple languages on July 30, 2020.