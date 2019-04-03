Toggle Menu
Ram Charan’s injury stalls RRR shoot in Punehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/ram-charan-injury-leads-to-cancellation-of-rrr-shooting-in-pune-5656893/

Ram Charan’s injury stalls RRR shoot in Pune

RRR actor Ram Charan Teja suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. He has been advised to take rest for about three weeks.

ss rajamouli rrr movie jr ntr and ram charan
SS Rajamouli directorial RRR’s Pune schedule called off due to Ram Charan’s injury.

Actor Ram Charan Teja suffered an ankle injury while working out at the gym on Tuesday. He has been advised to take rest for about three weeks. Considering the situation, the filmmakers have cancelled the ongoing shooting schedule of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Pune.

After completing two schedules in Hyderabad, the film’s crew recently flew down to Pune for a 30-day long shoot. They had also planned to shoot in Ahmedabad.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan is playing Sitarama, Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram.

RRR has created quite a hype across the country, thanks to Rajamouli’s formidable reputation which he earned after delivering the hit Baahubali franchise. The director has also put together an enviable star cast. He has roped in Alia Bhatt to star opposite Ram Charan, while British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones has been paired opposite Jr NTR. The film also stars Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan in an important role.

SS Rajamouli has co-written RRR with his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and it is being made on an estimated budget of more than Rs 300 crore. It will release in multiple languages on July 30, 2020.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Katie Holmes: Working on Brahms The Boy II was pretty terrifying
2 Varun Dhawan: There are many twists and turns in Kalank
3 Modi - Journey of a Common Man first impression: Hybrid of fact and fiction leads to hero worship