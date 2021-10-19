Ram Charan heaps praise on Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor

Actor Ram Charan, who recently watched Akhil Akkineni’s latest release Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB), took to social media to heap praise on the film’s team.

The RRR star on Tuesday tweeted, “So happy for my brother @AkhilAkkineni8 on the success of #MostEligibleBachelor. Loved your performance in this film. @hegdepooja you nailed it again. Many congratulations to @GA2Official & Bhaskar. We thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Replying to Ram Charan’s tweet, Akhil Akkineni wrote, “Thanks Rc means a lot! Love you brother. Waiting eagerly for your big guns to fire.”

Most Eligible Bachelor, which was released on October 15, is running successfully in theatres. The movie collected over Rs 24 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Pooja Hegde as a stand-up comedian. She plays Akhil Akkineni’s love interest in the film. The movie marks her first collaboration with Bhaskar and Akhil.

On the work front, Ram Charan has RRR, a film with S Shankar, and a yet-to-be-titled project with Gowtam Tinnanuri in the pipeline. While Akhil Akkineni will be seen next in espionage thriller Agent, Pooja Hegde has Acharya, Radhe Shyam and Beast in her kitty.