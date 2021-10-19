scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MUST READ

Ram Charan heaps praise on Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor

Actor Ram Charan recently watched Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor. Charan congratulated the team on the film's success at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
October 19, 2021 3:33:17 pm
Ram Charan on MEBRam Charan heaps praise on Most Eligible Bachelor's team. (Photos: PR Handout)

Actor Ram Charan, who recently watched Akhil Akkineni’s latest release Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB), took to social media to heap praise on the film’s team.

The RRR star on Tuesday tweeted, “So happy for my brother @AkhilAkkineni8 on the success of #MostEligibleBachelor. Loved your performance in this film. @hegdepooja you nailed it again. Many congratulations to @GA2Official & Bhaskar. We thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Replying to Ram Charan’s tweet, Akhil Akkineni wrote, “Thanks Rc means a lot! Love you brother. Waiting eagerly for your big guns to fire.”

Most Eligible Bachelor, which was released on October 15, is running successfully in theatres. The movie collected over Rs 24 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Pooja Hegde as a stand-up comedian. She plays Akhil Akkineni’s love interest in the film. The movie marks her first collaboration with Bhaskar and Akhil.

On the work front, Ram Charan has RRR, a film with S Shankar, and a yet-to-be-titled project with Gowtam Tinnanuri in the pipeline. While Akhil Akkineni will be seen next in espionage thriller Agent, Pooja Hegde has Acharya, Radhe Shyam and Beast in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, 10 celebrity photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement