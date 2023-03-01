Ram Charan says he will be ‘more than happy’ to perform Naatu Naatu on Oscar’s stage, but there’s one issue

The Oscar stage will see Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ and fans have been wondering if RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will join the singers to shake a leg with them. Ram Charan certainly wants to perform and the actor recently expressed his desire regarding the same in an interview. He shared that he would be “more than happy to entertain our audience” but added that it would be difficult to perform the entire song on the stage.

Ram Charan told Letterboxd in a recent interview, “We would love to do ‘Naatu Naatu’ anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not?”

The actor also recently appeared on KLTA5, he was asked about the performance on the Oscars stage. He shared that if given a chance to perform, it would be a way of showing his love to the audience. “For the audience, who have given us so much, it will be like a tribute for me to do that and give my love and show my love back to my audience,” he said.

Ram Charan added that he just wanted to be a guest at the Academy Awards but now, he can’t wait for the film to win an Oscar and celebrate with his team. “It will be the most surreal moment of my life . I just wanted to be a guest on the show and now being a nominated movie for the Best Original Song, I can’t wait to take that lady back with our team,” he said.

A screening for RRR will be held on March 1 in Los Angeles that will be attended by 1647 people. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani and Ram Charan will be attending the screening that will be followed by a Q&A session.

Ram Charan will also be attending the 95th Academy Awards on March 13 (IST).