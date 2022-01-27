Ram Charan says he is a fan of Keerthy Suresh after Mahanati, dances with her to Naatu Naatu. Watch

The pre-release event for Keerthy Suresh-starrer Good Luck Sakhi was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Chiranjeevi, who was expected to be the special guest for the event, tested positive for COVID-19 and could not make it. However, RRR actor Ram Charan attended the function as the chief guest and wished the team the best.

Speaking at the event, Keerthy Suresh said, “Good Luck Sakhi is the movie that was signed after Mahanati and is a fun movie. Thanks to the director Nagesh Kukunoor and producers for giving me this opportunity. The film came out well. After an off-beat film like Hyderabad Blues at the beginning of his career, Nagesh came up with a different subject like Good Luck Sakhi. My look in this movie is very natural.”

She added, “Thanks to everyone who worked on this project. I did more movies with Jagapathi Babu. He is now a good friend. Aadhi Pinisetty will be remembered as Goli Raju after this film. I am eagerly waiting for Ram Charan’s RRR. I and all my friends love the Naatu Naatu song. It is my dream to dance with you (Charan).”

Ram Charan wished for the film’s success at the box office. He said, “I came here as a messenger of my father. I have come here to convey his blessings. It’s not an easy journey for young producers Shravya and Sudheer to reach this level. So many national award winners have worked for this movie, and it is no small thing.” He added that he had watched Kukunoor’s films since his college days. “I can say that he was the pioneer in India in opening OTT suitable content with his movies Iqbal and Hyderabad Blues.”

Speaking about Good Luck Sakhi, he said, “It is not a small film, and it’s a meaningful movie. Thanks to SS Rajamouli. Today we are talking about Indian cinema without any regional barriers. Likewise, there is no difference between men and women in the film industry. Everyone is equal here. I have become a fan of Keerthy Suresh after seeing her work in Mahanati. It’s inspiring for an actor to see such great things. Stories like Good Luck Sakhi have to be told. Hopefully, the solo release of the film on the 28th of this month will help big time.”

After his speech, Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh danced to the Naatu Naatu song.

Good Luck Sakhi will have a theatrical release on January 28.