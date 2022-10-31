Ram Charan goes on safari in Tanzania with wife Upasana Konidela, shares picturesque video: ‘Untamed Africa’

Actor Ram Charan is currently having a blast in Tanzania with wife Upasana Konidela. The actor took to Instagram and shared a reel where he can be seen on a safari, cooking and taking photographs of wildlife. He added Ziggy Marley’s song “Jambo” in the video.

In the video, he wore a black T-shirt, and matching pants with a blue jacket and white shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. The actor captioned his post, “Untamed Africa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Recently, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR visited Japan for the screening of their epic RRR, which is minting money in the country. He also posted a photo of the promotions in Japan and in another photo, he posed with filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

He captioned his post, “Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special – The people , the culture, the love and respect they have for everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning…Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun…Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!”

After crossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, RRR collected JPY73 million (Rs 4 crore) in Japan, earning the top spot for the highest first week collections for an Indian film in the country. The film opened at No. 10 and the top nine films were all Japanese films. RRR emerged as the highest grossing foreign film of the week, ahead of The Bad Guys, Spencer and Jurassic World Dominion.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with his film RC15, which also stars Kiara Advani.