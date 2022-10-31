scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Ram Charan goes on safari in Tanzania with wife Upasana Konidela, shares picturesque video: ‘Untamed Africa’

Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a reel where he can be seen on a safari, cooking and taking photographs of wildlife.

Ram CharanRam Charan took to Instagram and shared a reel of his time in Tanzania (Photo: Instagram/ Ram Charan)

Actor Ram Charan is currently having a blast in Tanzania with wife Upasana Konidela. The actor took to Instagram and shared a reel where he can be seen on a safari, cooking and taking photographs of wildlife. He added Ziggy Marley’s song “Jambo” in the video.

In the video, he wore a black T-shirt, and matching pants with a blue jacket and white shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. The actor captioned his post, “Untamed Africa.”

Also Read |Ram Charan receives special gift from Japanese fans, wife Upasana calls it the ‘sweetest’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Recently, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR visited Japan for the screening of their epic RRR, which is minting money in the country. He also posted a photo of the promotions in Japan and in another photo, he posed with filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

He captioned his post, “Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special – The people , the culture, the love and respect they have for everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning…Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun…Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!”

After crossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, RRR collected JPY73 million (Rs 4 crore) in Japan, earning the top spot for the highest first week collections for an Indian film in the country. The film opened at No. 10 and the top nine films were all Japanese films. RRR emerged as the highest grossing foreign film of the week, ahead of The Bad Guys, Spencer and Jurassic World Dominion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation
Anand Rathi: ‘Less regulation and more trust in people will push In...Premium
Anand Rathi: ‘Less regulation and more trust in people will push In...

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with his film RC15, which also stars Kiara Advani.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 08:52:42 am
Next Story

Study Overseas: Part-2 | Cash-strapped parents bend over backwards for children’s foreign dream

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi sara ananya
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor dress to scare: Inside pics from star-studded Halloween bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement