Ram Charan gifts gold coins worth Rs 18 lakh to RRR technicians to celebrate film’s success, fans say ‘heart of gold’

It looks like Telugu star Ram Charan believes in celebrating the success of his films with the crew members too. And with his recent release RRR doing wonders at the box office, it turned out to be a sweet gesture when he chose to do the same with the technicians of the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Humbly acknowledging the efforts of the people who worked behind the camera, Ram Charan gifted gold coins to nearly 35 unit members of RRR. He expressed gratitude towards them by first inviting them over for a meal at his residence in Hyderabad, and then presenting them with sweets and a gold coin each weighing 11.6 grams (worth about Rs 55,000-60,000).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team RC (@teamrc_eastgodavari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fifafooz (@fifafoozofficial)

The technicians included various heads of filmmaking departments like direction and camera. They also included production managers, still photographers, accountants and others.

Owing to the glowing success of the film, Ram Charan arrived barefoot at Mumbai airport on Sunday as part of observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha. He was also mobbed by fans outside the Gaiety theatre when he made a surprise appearance at a screening of RRR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social News XYZ (@socialnewsxyz)

RRR, which opened to astounding reception across the country on March 25, managed to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide within its first three days of release. Co-starring Jr NTR, it has been breaking records ever since.

While Ram Charan played the character of Rama Raju, a revolutionary in the garb of a British police officer, Jr NTR portrayed Bheem, a tribal leader out to rescue a girl from his village who’s been taken by the British.

RRR, which stands for ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ is running in its second week and inching towards crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

RRR also stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, and has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos.