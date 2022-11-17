scorecardresearch
Ram Charan gets in shape for Shankar’s RC15, says ‘workout has no vacation’

Actor Ram Charan shares a video from his workout session in Africa with natives.

Ram CharanRam Charan working out in Africa. (Image: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan is currently vacationing in Africa after a long trip to Japan for RRR promotions. Though the Telugu star is on a holiday, it hasn’t stopped him from hitting the gym. Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a video of him working with the natives there, and captioned it, “Workout has no vacation.”

Looks like Ram Charan could only find a gym that had equipment made up of rocks and steel rods. Yet, that didn’t stop the RRR star from getting his heart and muscles pumped up.

Looks like Ram Charan is gearing up for his next film with director Shankar, which is tentatively called RC15. The next schedule of the big-budget film is set to take place in New Zealand. After his vacation, the actor is expected to fly down to the island country. He is expected to be joined by the film’s female lead Kiara Advani.

Other than Ram Charan and Kiara, RC 15 also stars SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram and Sunil in important roles. S Thaman, who made his acting debut in Shankar’s Boys (2003), is again collaborating with his mentor, but this time as a musician.

ALSO READ |RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

2022 has been a great year for Ram Charan as RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, made waves worldwide. The period film, loosely based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, was a huge success not just in India, but in countries like the US and Japan.

