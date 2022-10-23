Ram Charan gets emotional in Japan, says ‘I want to come back to this country again’

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are currently promoting their movie RRR in Japan. Ram Charan recently gave a heartfelt speech at an auditorium in Japan after becoming moved by the warm reception for RRR. The actor said that the love and warmth he experienced in Japan made him feel like he was in India.

“I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings,” Ram Charan said.

Such a touching speech by Ram Charan. Some fans in the audience getting emotional & wiping off their tears says it all. Honest, genuine words never fail to touch hearts 👏❤️#RamCharan #RamCharanInJapan #RRRInJapan #RRRMovieinJAPAN #RRR @AlwaysRamCharanpic.twitter.com/2JngdeAImO — Meenal (@mbu2617) October 23, 2022

The actor also recounted a story from his school days. He said that his teacher would talk about Japan and how the country has recovered from calamities like no other country. “I want to come back to this country again and again with Rajamouli and other directors too. I hope you welcome us again,” he added.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in India in March this year. In the movie, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem. According to reports, the film has earned Rs 1200 crore worldwide.