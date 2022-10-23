scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Ram Charan gets emotional in Japan, says ‘I want to come back to this country again’

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are promoting their film RRR in Japan.

ram charanRam Charan’s RRR released in Japan on October 21. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are currently promoting their movie RRR in Japan. Ram Charan recently gave a heartfelt speech at an auditorium in Japan after becoming moved by the warm reception for RRR. The actor said that the love and warmth he experienced in Japan made him feel like he was in India.

“I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings,” Ram Charan said.

Also Read |Jr NTR talks to fans in Japanese before RRR premiere, bows and says ‘konnichiwa’. Watch video

The actor also recounted a story from his school days. He said that his teacher would talk about Japan and how the country has recovered from calamities like no other country. “I want to come back to this country again and again with Rajamouli and other directors too. I hope you welcome us again,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in India in March this year. In the movie, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem. According to reports, the film has earned Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 09:42:12 pm
Next Story

Burnout and isolation: Why employees and managers can’t ignore the social and mental health impact of working from home

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement