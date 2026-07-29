Ram Charan smiles in first hospital photo after wrist surgery, advised 8 weeks’ rest

Actor Ram Charan successfully underwent surgery on his right wrist in Coimbatore on Sunday. The actor is now recovering at the hospital with his family, including father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha and wife Upasana Konidela, by his side.

Given the complexity of the injury, the surgery was led by Dr S. Rajasekaran. Along with him, an internationally acclaimed hand and wrist surgeon Dr Alejandro Badia was flown in from Miami to join the team. The hospital said the procedure was successful and that the medical team was satisfied with the outcome. Ram Charan has been advised eight weeks of rest before returning to professional commitments.

Ram Charan’s photograph from the hospital

A photograph of the actor smiling from his hospital bed alongside the doctors was widely shared on social media after news of the surgery broke. The hashtag #GetWellSoonRamCharan also trended on X as fans wished him a speedy recovery.

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Ram Charan injured his right wrist during the filming of an intense wrestling action sequence in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. However, rather than stepping away for treatment, he chose to push through the pain, completing the remaining portions of the shoot and fulfilling his promotional commitments before seeking medical attention.

Peddi producer’s statement

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house behind Peddi, acknowledged the actor’s commitment in a statement. “Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment. His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team,” the statement read. “We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon.”

A fighter on and off the screen ❤️ Wishing our beloved Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Garu a smooth and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/7hmeyE0QLm — Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) July 28, 2026

This is not the first time the film took a physical toll on the actor. Earlier this year, Ram Charan suffered a serious forehead injury on the sets of Peddi and underwent surgery for it at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. The wrist injury came during a separate action sequence. Doctors in Hyderabad had examined the wrist at the time and advised surgery as the only permanent fix, but Ram Charan deferred the procedure until after the film’s release. He later consulted multiple specialists before choosing Ganga Hospital for the operation.

About Peddi

Peddi, a sports action drama also starring Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu, with music by A.R. Rahman and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, released on June 4 on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore. The film was presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

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Once cleared by his medical team, Ram Charan is expected to begin work on his next project with director Sukumar, tentatively referred to as RC17.