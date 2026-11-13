‘Cute’ when Ram Charan feeds our kids, says Upasana: ‘Definition of good dad needs to change’

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012 and are parents to three children: Klin Kaara and twins Shivram and Anveera Devi. At a recent event, Upasana opened up about dividing parental duties and shared that women often have a habit of praising their husbands when they feed the children or change their diapers. She added that she too is guilty of the same but has now realised that fathers performing such duties is absolutely normal. “The father is not doing anybody a favour,” she said and added how the definition of a good father needs to change.

Talking to Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, at an event in Andhra Pradesh, Upasana said, “When a father feeds the child or changes the diaper, the mother and everyone are clapping and saying, ‘That is so nice. You are such a good father.’ But when the mother does it… ‘Why aren’t they clapping for me?’”

‘The father is not doing anybody a favour’

Upasana said that unless this “mindset changes at home, it will never change in the board room” and that is what needs to change on a fundamental level. “The father is not doing anybody a favour. He is parenting,” she said and added that this was the “most important thing.”

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She then admitted that as a wife, she too, praises Ram Charan when he feeds the children. “As a wife, sometimes I do it. I find it extremely cute when he feeds my children, but now I understand that it’s normal. It’s a normal thing for parents to do,” she said.

‘Defintion of good father needs to change’

Upasana also mentioned that the social definition of a “good father has to change” and explained, “A good father is someone who not only takes care of his kids but takes good care of the wife and the children together, and that is a good father, and vice versa for a mother. That’s how gender equality starts and ends, and we should encourage it.”

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Ram Charan calls himself a ‘hands-on father’

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara in 2023. Then in January 2026, they welcomed their twins. In a chat with Times Now a few months ago, Ram Charan spoke about parenthood and said, “I don’t know if I can talk about myself being a good father or a normal one, but I am hands-on. I feed them, put them to sleep.” He mentioned that he does what “any other father does, except diaper changing.”

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In April, in a chat with Esquire, Ram Charan shared that Upasana was the “nurturing pole” for the kind and he was “the one they come to when they want courage.” Talking about his three children, Ram said that he doesn’t like to be lazy when he comes back home. “My daughter’s jumping, my wife needs something, there are family issues we have to address, there are fans’ issues we have to address too. So I have to not be foggy and be one hundred percent present, every day,” he said.

In an earlier chat with The Times of India in 2024, Ram had shared that he was very good at feeding their daughter Klin Kaara and felt like he had a “superpower” where he could make her clear her bowl.