Ram Charan reveals his wife was shocked when dad Chiranjeevi fat-shamed him at the dining table: ‘That’s derogatory’

The lead trio of RRR, including director SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, have spent the better part of the last few months promoting the film in the United States, in an attempt to capitalise on the organic word of mouth publicity that it received after it debuted on streaming. The three were in the US again this week, to attend the Golden Globes, where the historical epic won the Best Original Song award.

In a new interview, Charan spoke about the film’s success, and also reflected on his acting career as a whole. He appeared on the long-running DP/30 series, hosted by David Poland, who asked him if he always wanted to become an actor. During the conversation, Charan also revealed how intensely focused his father Chiranjeevi is on his appearance.

“Dad has been an actor for 41 years, obviously he has an opinion, and it’s pretty strong sometimes. When you’re slightly out of shape… Like my wife used to be surprised when we used to sit at the dining table, and my dad would say, ‘I think you’ve lost weight’, and I’m like, ‘Yes, dad…,’ and he’s like, ‘I was just fooling around, idiot, you’ve put on so much weight, what the hell are you doing, get to the gym.’ And my wife was like, ‘Isn’t that physically derogatory?’ and I told her, ‘That’s how actors talk’.”

Charan said that coming from a film family, this was always assumed. Even though he studied mechanical engineering. His father, he said, is a ‘conservative’ person, who insisted that he complete his education before deciding if he wants to join the film industry. But soon, Charan said, it became clear that he was only delaying the inevitable. “As usual, my academics weren’t going so great, and the dean of my college called my dad and said, ‘I don’t think you should waste my time and your son’s time, let him go to whatever college and do what he wants’. That’s when I shifted and went to acting schools, and started my journey there.”

Charan is currently experiencing the greatest period of success in his career, and he said that he has signed six projects already, and hopes to have productive meetings in Hollywood in the next few months. Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, are expecting their first child.