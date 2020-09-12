Ram Charan donates Rs 7.5 lakh to families of Pawan Kalyan’s deceased fans

Pawan Kalyan thanked Ram Charan for his gesture. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan has donated Rs 7.5 lakh to the families of three deceased Pawan Kalyan fans who died when they came in contact with a live wire while trying to erect a banner on the Power Star’s birthday.

On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan thanked Ram Charan for his gesture. He tweeted, “My heartfelt thanks to Sri @AlwaysRamCharan for his kindhearted gesture of sending Rs 7.5 lakhs (2.5 to each) to the 3 deceased Janasainiks families, who had lost their lives in a tragic accident in Chittoor. Your compassionate gesture will be remembered. Thank you.”

Earlier, Ram Charan regretted the incident and posted a note on Twitter, which read, “The incident that took place in Kuppam constituency has disturbed me. There is nothing more important than your health and life and I want you all to remember this. I pay my condolences to the family of the deceased.”

He had announced that he would be contributing the amount of Rs 2.5 lakhs each towards the family of the deceased. “Nothing we do can compensate for the loss of lives. We can only stand by the families of the deceased and lend our support in these difficult times. I would like to contribute an amount of Rs 2.5 lakhs each towards the families of the deceased.”

Pawan Kalyan also expressed his deepest condolences and directed Janasena Party members to help the bereaved families with financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each. The makers of Vakeel Saab also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each.

