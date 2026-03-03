Ram Charan channels ‘Naatu Naatu’ energy in Peddi’s new track ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’; AR Rahman adds his magic. Watch

It’s not easy to top the craze created by the hook step of Ram Charan’s previous film RRR song “Naatu Naatu.” However, Ram Charan brings the same energy and impressive dancing skills to the new song, “Rai Rai Raa Raa,” from his upcoming film Peddi. In the song’s video, the superstar is seen pulling off electrifying dance moves with an infectious energy that instantly grabs attention. What further elevates the track is the peppy composition, sung by none other than AR Rahman.

The song’s video, shot against the backdrop of a factory, showcases Ram Charan in a rugged avatar — a look rarely seen in his past characters. He sports long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring, adding intensity to his on-screen presence. What truly stands out, however, are his flawless dance moves. The song’s lyrics, written by Anantha Sriram, also offer insight into Ram Charan’s character in the film.