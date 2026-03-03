Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ram Charan channels ‘Naatu Naatu’ energy in Peddi’s new track ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’; AR Rahman adds his magic. Watch
Peddi Chikiri Chikiri song: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer's second song, "Rai Rai Raa Raa". AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
It’s not easy to top the craze created by the hook step of Ram Charan’s previous film RRR song “Naatu Naatu.” However, Ram Charan brings the same energy and impressive dancing skills to the new song, “Rai Rai Raa Raa,” from his upcoming film Peddi. In the song’s video, the superstar is seen pulling off electrifying dance moves with an infectious energy that instantly grabs attention. What further elevates the track is the peppy composition, sung by none other than AR Rahman.
The song’s video, shot against the backdrop of a factory, showcases Ram Charan in a rugged avatar — a look rarely seen in his past characters. He sports long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring, adding intensity to his on-screen presence. What truly stands out, however, are his flawless dance moves. The song’s lyrics, written by Anantha Sriram, also offer insight into Ram Charan’s character in the film.
Towards the end of the video, the makers shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of how the song was mounted on a massive scale. The footage highlights the team coordinating a large number of background dancers while paying close attention to every minute detail. The BTS segment also offers a brief glimpse of A.R. Rahman grooving in the studio as he croons the energetic track.
Earlier, the film’s first single, “Chikiri Chikiri”, created quite a buzz soon after its release, which has already crossed 200+ million views on YouTube. Ram Charan underwent a significant physical transformation for the role. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. It is scheduled for release on April 30, 2026.
The film also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Telugu veteran Jagapathi Babu, Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma, and most recently, Boman Irani, further strengthening its ensemble cast.
The success of Peddi is particularly important for Ram Charan, whose last release Game Changer underperformed at the box office. The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, went on to mint Rs 195 crore worldwide, falling short of expectations.
