Ram Charan celebrates 43 years of Chiranjeevi as an actor, check out his post

Actor Ram Charan on Thursday celebrated 43 years of acting career of his father Megastar Chiranjeevi with a photo on social media. Sharing a photo collage of Chiranjeevi from his first release Pranam Khareedu and Acharya, he wrote, “43 years and still counting! My Appa @KChiruTweets.”

Chiranjeevi commenced his acting career with Punadhirallu in 1978. However, his Pranam Khareedu was released first on September 22, 1978 in theatres. In his four decades of cinematic journey, Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 movies and is continuing to rule the box office as Megastar.

43 years and still counting!

Remembering his acting debut, Chiranjeevi tweeted: “While 22 August is my birthday, September 22 is my birthday as an actor. It is the day the art form took birth in me and introduced me as an actor with the blessings of you all. An unforgettable day of mine. Feel humbled & grateful for the invaluable of lakhs of my bros & sisters made this day possible (sic).”

22Aug నేను పుట్టినరోజైతే 22Sept నటుడిగా నేను పుట్టినరోజు.కళామతల్లి నన్ను అక్కున చేర్చుకున్న రోజు.మీ అందరికి నన్ను నటుడిగా పరిచయంచేసి మీ ఆశీస్సులు పొందినరోజు.నేను మరిచిపోలేనిరోజు. Feel humbled & grateful for the invaluable❤️of lakhs of my bro’s & sisters this day made possible🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 22, 2021

Chiranjeevi completed the 150th mark in his movies with Khaidi No.150 and presently has a bunch of films in the pipeline. While his Acharya is in the last leg of its production, he commenced the second schedule of the Godfather movie in Ooty on Wednesday.

Chiranjeevi also has Bholaa Shankar and an untitled project with director Bobby in the works.