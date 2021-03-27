scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Ram Charan celebrates birthday on RRR sets with SS Rajamouli, see photos

Ram Charan turned 36 on Saturday. The actor is looking forward to the release of Acharya and RRR.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 3:30:17 pm
ram charanRam Charan celebrated birthday with SS Rajamouli and RRR team. (Photo: RRR/Twitter)

Actor Ram Charan celebrated his 36th birthday with the team of his upcoming film RRR. The makers shared photos of the celebration on Twitter. In one of the photos, RRR director SS Rajamouli is seen feeding the birthday cake to Ram Charan, who looks extremely overjoyed.

The celebration happened after SS Rajamouli revealed Ram Charan’s first look from RRR. The actor, who plays Alluri Sita Ramaraju, shared the poster on his social media handles and described his character saying, “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju”

The celebrations didn’t stop just there. On his birthday, his photo was featured at New York’s Times Square with “Happy Birthday Mega Power Star” as the tagline.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi shared Ram’s first look from his upcoming film Acharya. Ram, who plays Siddha in the film, said he “Can’t ask for a better birthday gift!”

He added, “Acting along side you is more than just a dream come true Nanna! Thank you” calling Chiranjeevi his “Acharya” aka teacher.

ALSO READ |Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Before RRR, his five best films

On the work front, while Acharya will head to the theatres on May 13, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which stars Ram alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will release in October this year.

