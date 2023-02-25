scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

Ram Charan can’t stop blushing as Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani confesses she’s ‘star struck’ standing next to him. Watch video

RRR actor Ram Charan presented an award with Anjali Bhimani. Anjali showered Ram with so many compliments that he was left blushing on the stage.

Ram CharanActor Ram Charan presented an award with Anjali Bhimani at recent award function. (Photo: Twitter/AlwaysRamCharan)
Listen to this article
Ram Charan can’t stop blushing as Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani confesses she’s ‘star struck’ standing next to him. Watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

RRR actor Ram Charan and Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani shared a rather adorable moment on stage as they presented an award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Anjali by her own admission was star struck as she stood next to Ram and her kind words had the Magadheera actor blushing. So much so that he even missed his cue.

Tig Notaro invited Ram and Anjali to present the award and found it difficult to pronounce their names. However, when Anjali stood behind the podium with Ram, she said, “Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me Edgar. I don’t care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram. Right?” Ram blushed and thanked Anjali.

Also Read
Naatu Naatu
Pakistani actor Hania Amir grooves to RRR's song Naatu Naatu, watch video
Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya
Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya gets OTT release date
ss rajamouli, marvel
SS Rajamouli has one complaint against Marvel, superhero movies: 'Sometim...
Nani birthday
Nani celebrates birthday with wife Anjana, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya and fri...

When she asked him if he came all the way to present the award, the RRR actor, said, “Yes and to get a picture with Angela Bassett.” Anjali confessed she was “star struck standing next to” Ram and said, “I’m a huge RRR fan.” Amid all the praises, Ram missed his cue and instantly acknowledged it by saying, “I missed my cue” which left his co-host smiling.

Also Read |‘RRR seemed cruel’: Lego Movie director questions ‘dangerous’ politics of SS Rajamouli’s film; Into the Spider-Verse director says ‘not surprised’

Later, Ram tweeted pictures from the award ceremony, where RRR won the Best International Film award and director SS Rajamouli and Ram went on the stage to receive the trophy. He wrote, “Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the @HCAcritics 2023 along with @ssrajamouli Garu & @mmkeeravaani Garu. I’m proud of the recognition we received as team @RRRMovie tonight.Thank you for having me as a presenter & @ImAngelaBassett, I’m looking forward to my selfie with you soon!”

Ram, while accepting the award said, “I didn’t expect to come up on stage. I was just told by my director to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love. It’s a great response, so we are going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 18:38 IST
Next Story

Bathinda hotelier Amarjit Singh Mehta elected Punjab Cricket Association president

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena, malika, amrita, manish
Kareena Kapoor’s night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close