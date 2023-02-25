Ram Charan can’t stop blushing as Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani confesses she’s ‘star struck’ standing next to him. Watch video

RRR actor Ram Charan and Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani shared a rather adorable moment on stage as they presented an award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Anjali by her own admission was star struck as she stood next to Ram and her kind words had the Magadheera actor blushing. So much so that he even missed his cue.

Tig Notaro invited Ram and Anjali to present the award and found it difficult to pronounce their names. However, when Anjali stood behind the podium with Ram, she said, “Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me Edgar. I don’t care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram. Right?” Ram blushed and thanked Anjali.

When she asked him if he came all the way to present the award, the RRR actor, said, “Yes and to get a picture with Angela Bassett.” Anjali confessed she was “star struck standing next to” Ram and said, “I’m a huge RRR fan.” Amid all the praises, Ram missed his cue and instantly acknowledged it by saying, “I missed my cue” which left his co-host smiling.

Handsome Hunk Ram Charan ❤️‍🔥

Ahh Response yendayya 😭🔥💥

Ram Charan craze beyond borders is unimaginable 🤯

Proud moment for all the fans 😌🤗#GlobalStarRamCharan #HCACreativeArtsAwards pic.twitter.com/r7DQ075Wcc — John Wick (@JohnWick_fb) February 25, 2023

Later, Ram tweeted pictures from the award ceremony, where RRR won the Best International Film award and director SS Rajamouli and Ram went on the stage to receive the trophy. He wrote, “Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the @HCAcritics 2023 along with @ssrajamouli Garu & @mmkeeravaani Garu. I’m proud of the recognition we received as team @RRRMovie tonight.Thank you for having me as a presenter & @ImAngelaBassett, I’m looking forward to my selfie with you soon!”

Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the @HCAcritics 2023 along with @ssrajamouli Garu & @mmkeeravaani Garu.

I’m proud of the recognition we received as team @RRRMovie tonight. pic.twitter.com/u44ee2peX5 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

Ram, while accepting the award said, “I didn’t expect to come up on stage. I was just told by my director to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love. It’s a great response, so we are going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much.”