Ram Charan buys India’s first Mercedes Maybach GLS600, see photos

Ram Charan on Monday became the owner of India’s first Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customised edition, according to photos that have surfaced online. Twitter users have shared photos of Ram Charan buying the swanky car from the showroom. The four photos show him purchasing and driving the car later. Reportedly, the car costs Rs 4 Crore.

Interestingly, Ram Charan bought the car weeks after his RRR co-star Jr NTR bought India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. The two stars recently finished filming the upcoming historical fiction RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

#RamCharan is the proud owner of India’s 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version. The edition is priced around ₹4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021

RRR was earlier scheduled for October 13 release, but the makers on Sunday announced that they have put the release on pause until theatres around the globe resume functioning.

“Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October ’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running,” read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of RRR.

Ram Charan will soon begin shooting for his next yet-untitled trilingual project with filmmaker Shankar, titled RC 15. The film also features Shershaah star Kiara Advani. This will be Kiara’s second Telugu outing with Ram Charan.