Ram Charan says he found a brother in Jr NTR during RRR: ‘Will keep that brotherhood till my last breath…’

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
The pre-release event of RRR was held in Chennai on Monday. The SS Rajamouli directorial stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
December 28, 2021 1:07:37 pm
RRR teamRam Charan, from left, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR in the pre-release event of RRR movie in Chennai. (Photo: RRRMovie/Twitter)

The pre-release event of the film RRR was held on Monday night in Chennai. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, DVV Danayya attended the function with Siva Karthikeyan, Undhaya Nidhi Stalin, Madhan Karky, Kalaippuli S Thanu, and RB Choudary as the special guests. What stood out during the event was the warm bond between Charan and Tarak (Jr NTR).

NTR thanked all who were part of RRR in his speech. Speaking about Ram Charan, he said, “My Nanba Charan, every shot of RRR, I would want to do it again and again because I can share the time with you. This is not the ending, this is just the beginning.”

While speaking about his friendship with Jr NTR, Ram Charan grew emotional. He said, “My lovely Nanba (NTR). Age-wise, we have only one year difference. But in real life, he has a child-like mentality and a lion-like personality. We should be careful with this person (laughs). I am thanking all, but not Tarak. Because I want to thank god for giving me a brother.” Ram Charan mentioned that his close bond with Tarak was most special to him.

He added. “So, thank you God. I am feeling as if our relationship will end, if I thank him here. I want to keep this relationship and this movie. Like everyone, I also feel happy with our producer getting profits (from the RRR). But what I love about this movie is my brotherhood with Tarak, which will continue throughout my life. I will keep that brotherhood in my heart until my last breath. Thank you all.”

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in the pivotal roles, RRR is scheduled for a worldwide release on 7th January.

