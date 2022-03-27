Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wishes her husband a happy birthday with sweet photo, father Chiranjeevi calls him ‘his pride’

On actor Ram Charan’s birthday, his wife Upasana took to Instagram and shared a photo with him, Jr NTR, Pranathi Nandamuri, SS Karthikeya and SS Pooja Prasad. She captioned her post, “Happy happy birthday to my Mr C. & My sweetest Pranathi…” Fans have loved the photo and filled the comment section with notes like, “Can’t take my eyes off this portrait…” Another wrote, “Oh so sweet!”

Chiranjeevi shared a childhood photo with Ram Charan and wrote, “He makes me proud and he is my pride.”

Ram Charan is presently basking in the success of his recently released RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also features NTR Jr, as well as Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

The film has established itself as bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Rajamouli has thanked fans for the unprecedented response to RRR. He wrote, “Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed.”

RRR, which released on March 25, gave stiff competition to Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files that had dominated the box office until then.