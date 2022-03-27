On Ram Charan’s birthday, revisiting the moment the star became an actor

Ram Charan, who turned 37 today, is basking in the success of his latest release RRR. His turn as Alluri Sita Ramaraju in RRR is being called his career-best performance, surpassing his performance in Rangasthalam. Interestingly, Rangasthalam prompted director SS Rajamouli to rope in Ram Charan for Alluri’s role in RRR.

In an interview with Galatta, Rajamouli revealed why he decided to cast Ram Charan in RRR. The filmmaker said, “I was spellbound when I watched him in Rangasthalam. The level of performance was outstanding. I was surprised by his acting, and I wanted to know how he suddenly transformed into such a fine actor. And when I started working with him for RRR, I realised that he comes to the sets with a completely uncluttered mind. In my 20 years of experience, I have never worked with an actor who comes to the sets with such an attitude. He surprised me many times.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan made his silver screen debut with Chirutha in 2007. He struck gold with his second film Magadheera (2009). He went on to star in masala films such as Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele, and Dhruva. They made him a financially viable star but not an actor of repute. In a way, unknowingly, these commercial actioners sabotaged his chance to be more than just a commercial hero.

On the other hand, every star need not necessarily have the acting chops. To become a credible actor, all it takes is just one right movie and a leap of faith. And, it came to Ram Charan in the form of the Sukumar directorial Rangasthalam.

In the movie, Ram Charan played Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired layabout. The layered character with a raw appeal demanded a different body language, histrionics and dialogue delivery. And Ram Charan nailed the career-defining role of Chitti Babu.

Rangasthalam announced the arrival of Ram Charan – The Actor. And now with RRR, he has reinforced his credibility as an actor.