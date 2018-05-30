Ram Charan attends wedding of Akhil Akkineni’s ex-fiance Shriya Bhupal, see photos

Shriya Bhupal got married with Ram Charan wife Upasana’s cousin Anindith Reddy in Paris. Shriya Bhupal got married with Ram Charan wife Upasana’s cousin Anindith Reddy in Paris.

Tollywood star Ram Charan was spotted with his wife Upasana at the wedding of fashion designer Shriya Bhupal with Anindith Reddy. Shriya runs a fashion brand Shriya Som which has been worn by several Bollywood celebrities and is also the granddaughter of GVK Reddy. Anindith, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and is also the grandson of C Pratap Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals. He was also named the National MotorSports Person of the Year 2017 after a few racing victories. Upasana, Ram Charan’s wife, is Anindith’s cousin. While Upasana wore a stylish black, printed dress, Ram Charan looked dapper in his casual ensemble. In another picture, Upasana pulled off the glitzy diva look in style with a shimmery blue dress while Ram Charan looked effortlessly handsome in a suit.

The couple got engaged in April and the wedding happened in France at Chateau de Chantilly, away from the Shutterbugs. Several pictures of the couple and guests have surfaced online. Shriya Saran, who also tied the knot recently was spotted with her husband.

See photos from Akhil Akkineni’s ex-fiance Shriya Bhupal wedding:

Here is another recent click of Ram Charan:

PAris Paris paris ! pic.twitter.com/mUxL9RBK0W — Upasana Kamineni (@upasanakonidela) May 29, 2018

Shriya was engaged to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s younger son Akhil Akkineni for some period. However, the engagement was called off in February 2017 with neither of the families coming forward with a reason for calling it off.

Shriya and Akhil had dated for two years before getting engaged. Akhil was last seen in the 2017 film Hello which was received positively. The actor is on a 45-day schedule in London, shooting with Tholi Prema director Venky Atluri.

