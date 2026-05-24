Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bumrah for the ‘football’ mix-up at Peddi event: ‘I’m so forgetful’

Telugu actor Ram Charan has now apologised to ace cricketer Jasprit Bumrah for inadvertently confusing him as a footballer at the recent song launch event held in Bhopal to promote his upcoming film, Buchi Babu Sana’s sports action film Peddi. During a Rapid Fire round at the event, Charan thanked Bumrah for “taking football so ahead.”

Ram Charan’s apology

Ram Charan took to his X handle late Saturday night to address the Jasprit Bumrah gaffe. “Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd (folded hands emoji). I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot,” the actor wrote. Bumrah hasn’t responded to his apology yet.