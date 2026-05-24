Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bumrah for the ‘football’ mix-up at Peddi event: ‘I’m so forgetful’
At the song launch event of his upcoming film Peddi in Bhopal on Saturday, Ram Charan accidentally referred to ace Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as a footballer during a rapid-fire segment on stage.
Telugu actor Ram Charan has now apologised to ace cricketer Jasprit Bumrah for inadvertently confusing him as a footballer at the recent song launch event held in Bhopal to promote his upcoming film, Buchi Babu Sana’s sports action film Peddi. During a Rapid Fire round at the event, Charan thanked Bumrah for “taking football so ahead.”
Ram Charan’s apology
Ram Charan took to his X handle late Saturday night to address the Jasprit Bumrah gaffe. “Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd (folded hands emoji). I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot,” the actor wrote. Bumrah hasn’t responded to his apology yet.
On Saturday, the makers of Peddi organised an event in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to launch the film’s song, “Hellallallo.” At the event, with the rest of the cast and crew in attendance, along with hundreds of fans, Ran Charan played a Rapid Fire round with the host, where he had to comment on some sportsmen from India, given he plays one himself in Peddi.
Context – pic.twitter.com/yK0YIH6V7d
— Film Culture (@CinemasHive) May 23, 2026
When the host asked his thoughts on Sachin Tendulkar, Charan replied promptly, “The long and legendary run he had.” “The calm and cool,” he said, when the name of MS Dhoni came up. When the host said Rohit Sharma’s name, Charan took a brief pause and said, “He’s everybody’s man. Everybody owns him so much.” Up next was Virat Kohli, only for Charan to shoot back, “The fire,” with a clinched fist.
“And Jasprit Bumrah?,” said the host. Charan took a beat again before responding, “Jasprit Bumraj ji, I’m your biggest fan. I love football, and you’re taking football so ahead. Love you, sir.” While fans clearly realized that it’s a gaffe at Charan’s end, they kept wondering who he confused Bumrah with. His explanation later in the day also didn’t reveal anything.
About Peddi
The trailer of Peddi, unveiled earlier this week in Mumbai on Monday, revealed that Ram Charan plays a crossover athlete in the long-awaited movie. He’s seen acing cricket, wrestling, as well as running.
Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says dad Tiger Pataudi’s silence at parties would ‘exasperate’ mom Sharmila
Peddi also stars Divyenndu, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The film is produced by director Sukumar’s home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. Peddi is slated to release in cinemas on June 4.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05