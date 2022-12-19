Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela vacation in Thailand after pregnancy announcement, see latest pics

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are currently vacationing in Thailand. The couple, who recently announced their pregnancy via social media, jetted off to Thailand and Upasana gave a sneak-peek into their vacation on her Instagram.

In a now deleted Instagram story, Upasana and Ram Charan are seen posing with their friends. While Upasana chose a red outfit, Ram Charan was sporting a quirky black shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@ram_konidela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗮🔥🔥 (@ramcharanholic)

Announcing the couple’s pregnancy on social media, Ram’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi had earlier shared, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni”. Upasana and Ram Charan also shared the news on their Instagram handles. Celebrities rushed to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Namrata Shirodkar said, “Congratulations my dearest Upsi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️so so happy for you both.” Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Biggg congratulations and lots of love!!! Welcome to the best phase of your lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana also shared a picture with the leading ladies of her family and wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life.”

The couple got married in 2012. Opening up about their love story, Ram Charan had told Etimes, “It’s a love marriage. We met at a sports club and did not know much about each other. It took us about five years to understand that we actually love each other and would miss each other if, someday, one of us did not come to the club.” On the work front, Ram Charan was seen in the blockbuster movie RRR. Helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli, the film also starred Jr. NTR.