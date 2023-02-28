Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first baby in India: ‘Thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country’

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela have shared that their first baby will be born in India itself. The rumours about whether the baby might be born in the US started circulating after Ram Charan’s recent appearance on the show Good Morning America.

However, Upasana, who also happens to be the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, recently quashed those speculations. Her statement read, “I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country – India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation.”

Last December, Upasana and Ram Charan had announced that they are expecting. The news was also shared by Charan’s superstar father Chiranjeevi on social media with a warm note. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in June 2012.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his RRR team are now eagerly eyeing the Oscars ceremony (March 13 IST), where a song from their film, “Naatu Naatu”, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. The team recently bagged four wins at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.