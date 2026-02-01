Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins

Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the arrival of a son and a daughter.

By: Entertainment Desk
1 min readFeb 1, 2026 07:31 AM IST
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twinsRam Charan and Upasana Konidela welcome twins.
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have been blessed with twins. The actor’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the arrival of a son and a daughter. He also shared that “both the mother and babies are doing well.”

Chiranjeevi’s post on X read, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that
@AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes 🤗❤️.”

Also Read – Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announce second pregnancy; Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna join baby shower amid Diwali festivities

Refresh for more updates.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Tabu on why she chose never to meet her father or use his surname: 'I have no memories of him, not curious about him'
Tabu had opened up about not ever meeting her father or using his name
Firing outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, probe launched
Rohit Shetty
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal deficit, Tax to GDP ratio, GDP growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, Budget, annual Budget, Indian express news, current affairs
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
orry
Are you watching Orry’s ‘feud’ with the Ali Khan family? The joke isn’t on him, it’s on us
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Former Mumbai spinner Harmeet Singh returns for a redemption at Wankhede Stadium — in USA jersey at the T20 World Cup
Harmeet Singh T20 World Cup
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement