Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have been blessed with twins. The actor’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the arrival of a son and a daughter. He also shared that “both the mother and babies are doing well.”

Chiranjeevi’s post on X read, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that

@AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes 🤗❤️.”