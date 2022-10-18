scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Ram Charan and Upasana fly to Japan with their pet Rhyme for RRR promotions, see photos

Ram Charan has left for Japan to promote the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR in the country.

Ram Charan and Upasana pose for the paparazzi at the airport. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana and pet dog Rhyme, left for Japan on Monday evening to promote his latest blockbuster RRR. The couple was snapped at the airport and Ram Charan was seen generously obliging fans’ requests for a slew of handshakes and selfies. A video shows the star being mobbed by an excited group of airport staff.

The producers are preparing for a wide release of RRR in Japan, which is fast emerging as one of the biggest foreign markets for Indian cinema. Director SS Rajamouli’s films enjoy a huge following in the country. The director’s last magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion became a blockbuster and ran for over 100 days in cinemas in Japan.

The filmmakers are seemingly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting RRR in Japan. Rajamouli has been on a promotional campaign since last month. And now he will be joined by Ram Charan, adding more glamour to the promotional blitz. The buzz suggests that Jr NTR will also join his colleagues in Japan for the promotions.

Ram Charan leaves for Japan with his wife Upasana. (Photo: PR Handout)

RRR became Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to collect more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has dominated the pop cultural discourse since its release in March, not just in India but also around the world. The film is also making a lot of heads turn in the ongoing Oscar campaign. RRR is touted to be a fan favourite and many are hopeful of it bringing home an Oscar. The buzz that it generates in Japan will invariably add to its Oscar chances.

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
