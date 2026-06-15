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Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate 14th wedding anniversary, share first glimpse of twins
On their 14th wedding anniversary, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela delighted fans by sharing a family photo featuring the tiny hands of their three children.
Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Peddi, celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela on June 14. Making the occasion even more special, the couple shared a heartwarming picture featuring the tiny hands of their three children. The post also marked the first glimpse of their newborn twins, Shivram and Anveera, delighting fans and well-wishers alike.
Sharing adorable pictures featuring the tiny hands of their newborn twins alongside the hand of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, Upasana Konidela took to Instagram and captioned the post, “Heart is full ♾️.”
Reacting to the post, several members of the film industry expressed their love. Actors Kajal Aggarwal and Huma Qureshi were among those who responded, dropping heart emojis in the comments section.
Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have three children: an older daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela, born in June 2023. The couple welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, on February 1 this year.
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Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Charity, in June 2012 after years of friendship that eventually blossomed into a relationship. The couple got engaged in December 2011 and have since remained one of the most admired pairs in the Telugu film industry.
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In 2025, Upasana surprised fans with the news about a second pregnancy during Diwali when she shared a video from her Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony on social media. Accompanying the post, she wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” leading to widespread curiosity among fans.
#Peddi grosses over 393 CRORES WORLDWIDE IN 11 DAYS 🔥🔥
Running successfully all over in its second week 💥
🎟️ https://t.co/EMhY3eMGKq pic.twitter.com/bayNZVZzB3
— PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) June 15, 2026
On the work front, Ram Charan was most recently seen in director Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, where he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film Peddi continues its remarkable box office run, crossing the Rs 393 crore mark worldwide in just 11 days.
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