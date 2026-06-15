Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate 14th wedding anniversary, share first glimpse of twins

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela marked their 14th wedding anniversary with a heartwarming family post, giving fans glimpse of their three kids.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Peddi, celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela on June 14. Making the occasion even more special, the couple shared a heartwarming picture featuring the tiny hands of their three children. The post also marked the first glimpse of their newborn twins, Shivram and Anveera, delighting fans and well-wishers alike.

Sharing adorable pictures featuring the tiny hands of their newborn twins alongside the hand of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, Upasana Konidela took to Instagram and captioned the post, “Heart is full ♾️.”