Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun’s Christmas celebrations have a ‘Secret Santa’ twist. See epic ‘Mega family’ photo

Ram Charan and wife Upasana, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy celebrated Christmas with 'mega cousins' Varun Tej, Niharika and Allu Sirish, among others.

The Mega family gets into the holiday mode. (Photo: Ram Charan)
Tollywood star Ram Charan has shared a family photo from his recent Christmas celebration. “Mega cousins #SecretSanta,” he captioned the photo. The Mega family is an umbrella term used to refer to the members of Chiranjeevi’s family in Telugu cinema.

It seems only the younger members of the family were part of the celebration. The group photo features Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika, Allu Sirish and others. Ram Charan’s sisters Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Konidela were also present at the Christmas celebration.

It’s a special holiday for Upasana and Ram Charan, who are expecting their first child. The couple recently announced their pregnancy. They are married since June 2012.

It has also been a very memorable year for Ram Charan on the career front. It won’t be wrong to say that he became a global star with the phenomenal success of RRR. Along with his co-star Jr NTR, Ram Charan has become a fan favourite for many leading awards in the US. The SS Rajamouli directorial even received two Golden Globe nominations increasing its chances of securing an Oscar nomination.

RRR also broke the 27-year-old box office record by ousting Superstar Rajinikanth’s 1995 movie Muthu in Japan.

2022 is also the year Allu Arjun became a household name across the country. His last film Pushpa: The Rise became a cultural phenomenon by capturing the imagination of people in every corner of the country. And the star is now shooting for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which is due in cinemas next year.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 11:40:07 am
