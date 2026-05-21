Ram Charan underwent 3 body transformations for Peddi, is in pain: ‘I can’t lift my daughter’

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Peddi, which is set to hit theatres in June. While the actor described it as one of the most exciting opportunities of his career, he also revealed the intense physical strain he underwent for the role. According to Ram Charan, the process of transforming himself multiple times for the film was far more gruelling than people can imagine, especially because the film was shot scene by scene, requiring him to constantly stay in the emotional and physical arc of the character.

During a promotional interview for Peddi, Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana drove around the streets of Hyderabad, where the actor opened up about the demanding transformations he had to undergo.

“For the torture you put me through to get all those bodies… first you asked for a cricketer’s body and then a wrestler’s body. They are both extremely different. A cricketer is lean, like how Tilak Varma or Hardik Pandya are. You asked for that body. Then after a few days, he needed a bulky body to play kabaddi. Then you told me to get a wrestler’s body,” Ram Charan said.

Responding to him, Buchi Babu Sana admitted, “I was scared to ask you because there wasn’t much time. You worked really hard for all that.”

However, despite the physically exhausting process, Ram Charan said he genuinely enjoyed it. “I am telling you from the bottom of my heart, I really enjoyed this process. They say you don’t feel the fatigue when you do the work you love. I felt like that,” he shared.

The actor then admitted that the after-effects are only surfacing now that the shoot has wrapped. “Now that the shoot is over, pains are surfacing from everywhere,” he confessed. Explaining further, he said, “Even to lift my daughter, this hand hurts. I need to get an X-ray. Constantly grabbing during wrestling caused tremors. It did something to this hand.”

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Buchi Babu Sana also revealed that Ram Charan preferred working with real wrestlers instead of actors for the wrestling portions. Ram Charan recalled, “They couldn’t act. As soon as you would say action, they would start real wrestling. They kept saying, ‘Sorry sir.’ They couldn’t act because of their sportsman instinct.”

The director added that he often panicked while filming the sequences because the wrestlers would use actual moves on the actor. “You got hurt so much during the wrestling scenes,” he said. Ram Charan responded emotionally, saying, “If it wasn’t for God, all those wrestling fights, climax fight, climax song… none of it would have been possible. We completed it without any major injury.”

The actor further reflected on the injuries he has suffered throughout his career. “In every film I have acted in, I have gotten into accidents. I broke my leg during RRR. Something happened during Rangasthalam. I cut my lip during the shoot of Game Changer. But for Peddi, not a single day of shooting was stopped. It is truly God’s grace,” he said.

Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, is slated to release on June 4. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles.