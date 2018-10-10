First look: Rakul Preet as Sridevi in NTR biopic Kathanayakudu

NTR biopic stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, Prakash Raj and Sumanth among others.

The makers of NTR biopic Kathanayakudu on Wednesday unveiled the look of Rakul Preet in the much-awaited Krish directorial. The actor will play late legendary actor Sridevi in the biopic. Rakul is nervous and claims the role is the “most challenging character” she has ever played on screen.

In an interview with Times of India, Rakul said, “I have been a big fan and recreating the diva on screen for the first time is a big responsibility. I hope I can do justice to it. The makers have full faith in me and I hope I can live up to it.”

As a part of the prep, Rakul Preet has been handed a couple of films she needs to watch in order to get the body language of Sridevi right.

“Unfortunately, I never met Srideviji, but I am going to be watching a few of her films as suggested by the makers, to get the body language right. I will be working on my role and there will be a series of look tests to get the part right. On the whole, I am really excited about the project and I know all eyes will be on me because for the first time someone is going to play Srideviji in a film. I was really excited when I heard the part and the role has shaped up really well. I am going to do extensive homework before I start shooting for the film,” Rakul added.

Rakul Preet as #Sridevi… Rakul Preet portrays the part of the legendary actress in #NTRBiopic… While the first part [#NTRKathanayakudu] will release on 9 Jan 2019 [Wed], the second part [#NTRMahanayakudu] will release on 24 Jan 2019 [Thu]… Directed by Krish. pic.twitter.com/sFwEjcBn4M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2018

Rakul joins the ensemble cast of NTR biopic, which already features Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, Prakash Raj, Sumanth and others.

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna as the legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the NTR biopic will release in two parts. While the first part will be called Kathanayakudu, the second installment of the biopic will be titled Mahanayakudu.

Directed by Krish, Kathanayakudu will head to theaters on January 9, 2019.

