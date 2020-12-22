Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Rakul Preet Singh has quarantined herself. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Facebook)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the diagnosis.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe (sic),” Rakul said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

Rakul Preet Singh recently appeared on celebrity talk show Sam Jam Samantha, which streams on OTT platform Aha. On the show hosted by Samantha Akkineni, Rakul shared the space with director Krish Jagarlamudi.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2. She has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film Ayaalan, Nithiin’s Check and Ajay Devgn’s MayDay in her kitty.

