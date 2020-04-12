Rakul Preet Singh on lockdown: It feels like such a long holiday

Rakul Preet will next be seen in Marjaavaan. (Rakul Preet/Instagram) Rakul Preet will next be seen in Marjaavaan. (Rakul Preet/Instagram)

During the lockdown, actor Rakul Preet Singh is keeping herself busy with a variety of activities. Instead of stressing over what she can’t control, the actor has been doing what she can in these trying times.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Rakul shares her daily routine, her initiatives and more.

Q. How are you coping with life under lockdown?

I am in Mumbai now. When I was shooting here, the lockdown was announced. It feels like such a long holiday. We actors have no such thing as work from home. I have been following my routine workouts, yoga, doing a lot of reading, watching movies and shows. I am also learning French and to cook a little bit.

Q. Recently, you launched your YouTube channel.

I had a YouTube channel for a while now. But, it was not active. It was on my mind for a long time to start posting videos on the channel. But, my work schedule kept me away from it. Now, I have so much time, so I restarted it. All the revenue that my videos generate will go straight to the Prime Minister’s fund for COVID-19.

Q. Tell us about the initiatives that you are backing to help people in need during this lockdown.

I have adopted an entire slum in Gurgaon, which houses around 250 families. I am sending them two meals every day until the lockdown ends. The plan is to support these families until the end of April. If the lockdown extends, let’s see.

Q. Are you missing your busy work life?

What’s the point of missing? There is nothing that one can do when the entire world is on a standstill. What will I get from stressing about it? Of course, I am missing my work, but many people are sacrificing more. Many don’t even have food to eat. We are lucky we have a house to sleep and food to eat. I am just praying that everything gets back to normal soon.

Q. Tell us about your Bollywood projects.

Attack and my other film with Arjun Kapoor are almost complete. Say, about 30 per cent of production is remaining in both the projects. These films were supposed to be completed by the end of March, but the productions now have been stopped due to the lockdown. The shooting of Thank God has also been postponed. We have no clue as to when we can resume shootings.

