Rakul Preet Singh’s first look from Kondapolam revealed, watch video

Rakul Preet Singh’s first look from Kondapolam was released on Monday, with a short video clip and a new poster. She plays a shepherd named Obulamma in the film. Sharing Rakul’s look on his Twitter handle, the film’s director Krish Jagarlamudi wrote: “Meet #OBULAMMA @RakulPreet – an exquisite witty brave shepherd girl with a soulful understanding of love, life & #KONDAPOLAM.”

Rakul also shared the look from Kondapolam on her social media handles and called it her “most loved character.” Her caption for the first look read, “Here she is #OBULAMMA – my most loved character, a shepherd girl of unbelievable bravery, charisma, and a beautiful understanding of love & life! Hope u like it.”

Meanwhile, the video glimpse of Rakul features a romantic moment she shares with Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s character in the woods, with MM Keeravani’s music adding value to it.

Kondapolam is a celluloid adaptation of a novel of the same name, which chronicles the adventures of a shepherd community that uses a forest nestling in hills to feed their cattle amid a famine.

Bankrolled by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner, the movie has cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS, and Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy is the writer.

The film also stars Sai Chand, Kota Srinivas Rao, Nassar, Annapurna, Hema, Anthony, Ravi Prakash, Mahesh Vitta, Racha Ravi, and Anand Vihari in other prominent roles. It is scheduled to be released on October 8.