Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2 launched

The shooting of Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2 commenced on Monday with a formal puja ceremony in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and P Kiran under Manam Enterprises and Anandi Art Creations banners, the comedy film marks the second directorial of actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran.

Apart from the film’s team, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni, Sumanth and Sushanth also graced the event.

Writer Satyanand handed over the script to director Rahul Ravindran and Amala Akkineni sounded the clapboard for the first shot. Naga Chaitanya, meanwhile, switched on the camera.

After a week-long schedule in Hyderabad, the team of Manmadhudu 2 will fly to Europe.

Rakul Preet has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Super duper excited to be on board for Manmadhudu 2. Thank you Rahul Ravindran for giving me such a killer spunky fun role. Can’t wait to start shooting.”

Manmadhudu 2 also stars Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Nasser, Jhansi and Devadarshini.