Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2 launched

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, Manmadhudu 2 stars Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Nasser, Jhansi and Devadarshini among others.

Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu sequel
Rakul Preet Singh will share screen space with Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu 2.

The shooting of Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2 commenced on Monday with a formal puja ceremony in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and P Kiran under Manam Enterprises and Anandi Art Creations banners, the comedy film marks the second directorial of actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran.

Apart from the film’s team, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni, Sumanth and Sushanth also graced the event.

Writer Satyanand handed over the script to director Rahul Ravindran and Amala Akkineni sounded the clapboard for the first shot. Naga Chaitanya, meanwhile, switched on the camera.

After a week-long schedule in Hyderabad, the team of Manmadhudu 2 will fly to Europe.

Naga Chaitanya and Rahul Ravindran on Manmadhudu sets
Naga Chaitanya on the sets of Manmadhudu sequel.
nagarjuna manmadhudu
Amala Akkineni performed puja on Manmadhudu 2 sets.
Amala Akkineni Manmadhudu sequel
Amala Akkineni gave the first clap for Manmadhudu sequel.

Rakul Preet has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Super duper excited to be on board for Manmadhudu 2. Thank you Rahul Ravindran for giving me such a killer spunky fun role. Can’t wait to start shooting.”

Manmadhudu 2 also stars Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Nasser, Jhansi and Devadarshini.

