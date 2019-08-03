Rakshasudu leaked online by Tamilrockers

Rakshasudu has become the latest victim of Tamilrockers. The site has leaked the film, possibly causing a lot of loss to its makers. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the movie stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.

Tamilrockers, like its name suggests, was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even Hollywood films.

Despite a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Rakshasudu has received mostly positive reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave it 3 stars. He wrote in his review, “Rakshasudu (monster) invokes our primal fear and that’s the reason why the film gets to us harder than the first time. The film is not only about the killings of a repressed and insane person. It is mainly about a toxic environment where women can’t live their lives in peace. The psycho killer on the loose is not the only threat to the safety of young girls here. A teacher who uses his position of power to exploit his students. An amoral auto-rickshaw driver who helps one of his regular passengers to target girls. A self-centred top cop who puts her needs above the lives of innocents. And parents, who can’t digest the fact that their children struggle to score in maths, have all contributed in some way in the sufferings of the victims.”

“The student would have stood up to her abusive teacher if the parents had given her confidence that she won’t be treated with contempt if she failed in her maths test. The victim must have feared her parents more than her creepy teacher, which made her vulnerable to sexual abuse. Another girl escapes from the clutches of a predator only to run into the arms of another predator. Women in this film are constantly under threat. It is just a game called which-predator-gets to-the-victims-first,” Manoj added.