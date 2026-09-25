Rajinikanth sent Rs 45 lakhs, worked for free in Pedarayudu to save Mohan Babu’s career

The story of how Pedarayudu got made is, in many ways, more dramatic than the film itself. It involves a veteran Telugu actor at rock bottom, a Tamil superstar at the peak of his powers, Rs 45 lakhs sent without a contract, a cameo performed without a fee and a friendship that turned a career-ending crisis into the biggest hit of a lifetime. In 1994, Mohan Babu had nothing. By June 1995, he had Pedarayudu, a blockbuster and a career that would last another three decades. The man who made all of it possible was Rajinikanth.

By the early 1990s, Mohan Babu had been in the Telugu film industry for nearly two decades. He had debuted with Swargam Narakam under the guidance of his mentor Dasari Narayana Rao, who had rechristened him from Manchu Bhakthavatsalam Naidu to Mohan Babu. Over the following years, he had built a career spanning over 200 films, earning a reputation as a dependable, versatile performer who could carry action entertainers, family dramas and comedy films with equal ease.

But by 1993-94, the career had hit a wall. A string of action entertainers had flopped consecutively, leading to collapse of the box office returns. Mohan Babu needed a film that would not just perform at the box office but fundamentally reset his career.

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Rajinikanth finds the film

In 1994, a Tamil film called Nattamai, directed by KS Ravikumar and starring Sarathkumar in a dual role, became a runaway hit in Tamil Nadu. The rural family drama, written by Erode Sounder, was a tightly constructed emotional entertainer about a village patriarch navigating family disputes, land conflicts and generational tensions. It was the kind of story that travelled across languages because its emotional core was universal: family, duty, honour and the weight of being the person everyone turns to.

Rajinikanth watched Nattamai and immediately thought of Mohan Babu. He called his friend and told him to watch the film, believing it would work as a Telugu remake and, more importantly, believing the role of the patriarch would suit Mohan Babu’s strengths as a performer.

And Mohan Babu agreed. But wanting to remake a hit Tamil film and being able to acquire the rights were two different things, especially for an actor whose recent track record gave him no bargaining power.

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The remake rights to Nattamai were held by producer RB Choudary. According to multiple telugu reports, Sr NTR himself was in the running to remake the film, which meant Mohan Babu was competing for rights against one of the most powerful names in Telugu cinema history.

“Before I went to meet Choudary, Rajinikanth already passed the message,” Mohan Babu recalled in a 2020 interview marking the film’s 25th anniversary. “So, the producer didn’t utter a word and offered remake rights. I could get the rights only because of my friend Rajinikanth.”

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Mohan Babu started production on Pedarayudu under his own banner, Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures. He hired director Ravi Raja Pinisetty, known as a “remake specialist” who could adapt Tamil films for Telugu audiences with precision. Music director Koti was brought on board. The cast included Bhanupriya and Soundarya in prominent roles. A young Manchu Manoj, Mohan Babu’s son, played a role as a child artist.

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As money ran out during the shoot, Mohan Babu, who was already at the lowest point of his career, had no provisions to arrange the money. What happened next has become one of the most frequently told stories about Rajinikanth in the Telugu film industry.

Mohan Babu in a still from the film Pedarayudu Mohan Babu in a still from the film Pedarayudu

Rajinikanth sent Mohan Babu Rs 45 lakhs. The instruction that came with it was equally direct: finish the film. Return the money once the film starts earning.

Rajinikanth did not stop at the money. He agreed to appear in Pedarayudu in a special role as Paparayudu, and he did it without charging any remuneration. In 1995, Rajinikanth was the highest-paid actor in South Indian cinema. He showed up on Mohan Babu’s set and worked for free.

The commercial value of Rajinikanth’s name on the poster was enormous. For distributors and exhibitors who were being asked to buy rights to a Mohan Babu film after a string of flops, the guarantee that Rajinikanth appeared in the film changed the risk calculation entirely. It was not just a Mohan Babu film anymore. It was a Mohan Babu film with Rajinikanth in it. That distinction, in 1995, was worth crores.

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Pedarayudu released in 1995, and became one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year. It was classified as an “industry hit,” a term the trade reserves for films that perform at the highest commercial level across all territories.

Mohan Babu’s career was saved. The financial crisis was resolved. The bag of money was returned. And the friendship that made it all possible continued for another three decades.