Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Rajinikanth praises Chiranjeevi’s GodFather: ‘Excellent, very interesting…’

Not too long ago, Salman Khan, who makes a cameo in GodFather, had shared a video about the film's success and expressed his love for Chiranjeevi.

rajini and godfatherMeet the latest superfan of Chiranjeevi's GodFather. (Photo: Rajini/Instagram)

After winning the box office with GodFather, Chiranjeevi is now winning over his colleagues with his portrayal of Brahma in the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth showered praise on Chiranjeevi for his performance in the high-octane political thriller. GodFather director Mohan Raja tweeted about the same.

“Superstar watched #Godfather 😇. Excellent!! very nice!! very interesting!!! are few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptions made for the Telugu version. Thank u so much Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir, one of the best moments of life.. means a lotttt (sic),” read the full post.

Not too long ago, Salman Khan, who makes a cameo in GodFather, had shared a video about the film’s success and expressed his love for the senior actor. In an interview with Film Companion, Chiranjeevi had thanked the Bollywood superstar for ‘being a good human’ as he refused to take money for the feature and readily agreed to be a part of the project.

Also Read |GodFather box office: Chiranjeevi starrer crosses Rs 100 cr mark, but will it pass the Monday test?

GodFather has already minted over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 09:23:20 pm
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 09:23:20 pm
