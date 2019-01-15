Toggle Menu
Makar Sankranthi and Pongal 2019: Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan wish their fans

Makar Sankranthi and Pongal 2019: Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan among others took to their respective social media accounts to wish their fans.

allu arjun sankranthi celebration
Allu Arjun celebrated Sankranthi with his family members. (Source: BARaju/Twitter)

On the occasion of Makar Sankranthi and Pongal, celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans a prosperous year ahead. Prabhas took to his Facebook account and wrote, “Happy Makara Sankranthi everyone… May the blessed festival bring in immense joy and auspiciousness. Lots of love.” Allu Arjun is spending the day with his family. PRO BR Raju shared a few photos giving a sneak peek into the actor’s Sankranthi celebrations.

RRR makers also wished their fans a very happy Sankranthi. Apart from them, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan and others took to their social media handles to wish their fans on Makar Sankranthi.

Check out the wishes:

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Saaho, celebrated the festival of Sankranthi in Hyderabad with Prabhas. The actor shared homemade sweets with the cast and crew of Saaho.

