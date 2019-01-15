Makar Sankranthi and Pongal 2019: Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan wish their fans

On the occasion of Makar Sankranthi and Pongal, celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans a prosperous year ahead. Prabhas took to his Facebook account and wrote, “Happy Makara Sankranthi everyone… May the blessed festival bring in immense joy and auspiciousness. Lots of love.” Allu Arjun is spending the day with his family. PRO BR Raju shared a few photos giving a sneak peek into the actor’s Sankranthi celebrations.

RRR makers also wished their fans a very happy Sankranthi. Apart from them, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan and others took to their social media handles to wish their fans on Makar Sankranthi.

మిత్రులకు మరియు కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ సంక్రాంతి పర్వదిన హృదయ పూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు! — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) January 15, 2019

#Sankranthi is family festival. Stylish Star #AlluArjun invited by relatives in Palakollu. He visited palakollu today to celebrate festival with family. pic.twitter.com/lOSj7kW6ry — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) January 14, 2019

May Pongal fill your life with sweetness! May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life on Pongal and always! Have a #HappyPongal2019 pic.twitter.com/KjV0S8hn7D — Sai bellamkonda (@BSaiSreenivas) January 15, 2019

This Sankranthi, we wish you soar as high as the kites that fly. Celebrate this festival of happiness with bliss. ✨ #HappyPongal2019 !! #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 15, 2019

HAPPY MUSICAL SANKRANTHI & PONGAL to one n all !!! Hav a great Festival !!! 😁😁😁😁🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎹🎹🎹🎹🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) January 15, 2019

Wishing everyone a very happy Pongal !!! 🤗🤗🤗👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 15, 2019

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులు కి సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు.🙏🌾 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 15, 2019

మీకు,మీ కుటుంభ సభ్యులందరికి సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు… చిత్రలహరి – ఐదు అక్షరాలు – ఐదు పాత్రలు

#Chitralahari in theaters near you on April 12th 2019#ChitralahariOnApr12th pic.twitter.com/ZR2z9qiDcP — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 15, 2019

Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti connect you to some brightest moments… Just as the kites dot the sky, may you reach new heights of happiness, adding charm to your celebration.#HappyMakarSankranti! #HappyPongal pic.twitter.com/TCwBdesGeB — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 15, 2019

After #Rangu..@IAmTanishAlladi – Dir @karthikeya_v9 to team up again for Nationalized concept film #Sarihaddu.

Shoot begins from March 16,2019.

Will release in both Telugu & Hindi languages. #HappySankranthi pic.twitter.com/xjx5TtREEe — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) January 15, 2019

Happy Pongal & Sankaranti wishes to all.. Celebrate this festival in Theatres with Thalaivar #Petta Want to share a precious #PettaParaak moment of mine, this festival day.. இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!! இந்த பொங்கல் நம்மளுக்கு தீபாவளி 🙏😊#PettaPongalParaak @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/tozvM73vHr — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 15, 2019

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Saaho, celebrated the festival of Sankranthi in Hyderabad with Prabhas. The actor shared homemade sweets with the cast and crew of Saaho.