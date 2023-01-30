Rajinikanth heaps praises on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, director Gopichandh Malineni says it is ‘a surreal moment’

Superstar Rajinikanth is an ardent film buff. Even though the actor continues to stay busy shooting for films at 73, he seems to never miss watching new films in cinemas. Recently, Rajinikanth was seemingly blown away by Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film Veera Simha Reddy. And he made a point to express his appreciation to the film’s director Gopichandh Malineni.

Gopichandh described receiving a phone call from Rajinikanth as a “surreal moment”. “Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir,” the director wrote on his Twitter page.

Veera Simha Reddy revolves a revered man who keeps the violence in his village in check by indulging in extreme violence. The film saw Balakrishna play a double role: father and son. It was released earlier this month coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The film opened to packed houses and mixed reviews.

“The troubling part of Veera Simha Reddy, by that token most of Balakrishna’s movies, is that it argues it’s okay to kill to solve a problem. And the act of killing someone is directly connected to one’s manliness. If you are man enough, you will kill. If not, you will get killed. There’s nothing more at stake here except for a few inflated egos of men who have toxic relationships with their manliness,” Indianexpres.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is busy shooting for Jailer. Written and directed by Nelson, the film also stars Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in key roles.