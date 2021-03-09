Rajendra Prasad is outstanding in Gaali Sampath: Anil Ravipudi

Director Anil Ravipudi, whose success streak at the box office continues, has turned producer with Gaali Sampath. The movie stars veteran actor Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu in leading roles, with Anish of Ala Ela fame as the director.

Marking the film’s release on March 11, Ravipudi interacted with the media and revealed his contribution as a producer of the film. He also spilled beans about the line-up of his future directorial projects. Here are the excerpts.

What excited you to become a producer with Gaali Sampath?

S Krishna, who is also debuting as a producer with this movie is a close friend of mine. He has worked with me as a writer for all my movies. I felt the subject of Gaali Sampath is an intriguing one when he shared the idea with me.

Gaali Sampath is a film that depicts the journey of a mute person with his son, and his emotional struggle when he falls into a deep and dry well. Films with this kind of subject won’t come very often in the industry. So, I joined the team as the film’s presenter to support the concept and encourage the team.

What was your contribution concerning the creative perspectives?

Director Anish is a sensible filmmaker and he handled the project pretty well. When it comes to my role, I travelled with the film’s team for the execution of a few portions in the second-half and the climax. I provided some inputs in the screenplay writing as well.



You also did the supervision of direction for the film!

It was a new experience for me. As a mentor, I stood with the team to support in making the movie reach widely.

It looks like Rajendra Prasad has given his best for Gaali Sampath?

Rajendra Prasad is a great artiste, and it is needless to say about his efforts for any of his movies. As always, he has put in outstanding efforts for his role Gaali Sampath. Considering his age, he doesn’t need to suffer himself for a character. But, his dedication to his craft is just commendable.

Tell us about your upcoming directorial F3?

So far, we have done a 22-day long shoot, and we are satisfied with the way the film is shaping up. F3 is not a sequel to F2. It is completely a new story where the leads are seen getting frustrated caused by money.



Are there any new lined-up projects from your end?

There have been plans to make different films with Ram Pothineni, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Mahesh Babu. The discussions are going on, but nothing has been materialised concretely.