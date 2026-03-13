Rajendra Prasad apologises after remark on MGR triggers backlash from Tamil film industry: ‘MGR sir is God of Tamil cinema…’

What started as a tribute to a veteran Telugu actor at an awards ceremony in Hyderabad turned into a cross-industry controversy, with senior actor Rajendra Prasad issuing an apology after a remark he made about late actor-politican MG Ramachandran (MGR) drew sharp criticism from Tamil film industry figures, fans and the South Indian Artistes’ Association.

In a video, Rajendra Prasad said, “In my opinion, MGR sir is the God of Tamil cinema. While praising Kantha Rao sir, I mistakenly used an objectionable word about MGR sir. I sincerely apologize for my words, and I assure you that I will not repeat this again.”

What happened?

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Kanta Rao Memorial National Award 2025 ceremony in Hyderabad, where Rajendra Prasad was one of the speakers. While praising veteran Telugu actor Tadepalli Lakshmi Kanta Rao, who starred in over 400 Telugu films and is best known for his folklore productions, Rajendra made a remark suggesting that even MGR was intimidated by Kanta Rao’s performances. He claimed that MGR “used to wet his pants watching Kanta Rao’s acting.”

The clip spread quickly across social media and drew immediate reactions from Tamil fans and industry professionals who felt it was deeply disrespectful toward a figure considered a cultural icon in Tamil Nadu.

Actor Vishal was among the first from the Tamil industry to respond publicly. Nassar, president of the South Indian Artistes’ Association, followed with a video message of his own. Addressing Rajendra Prasad directly, he said: “MGR Garu is not only an actor, not only an entertainer. He was a great leader. He ruled us for more than a decade. He was a very important advisor when the great NTR Garu started a party. Apolitically, we love him, we honour him. But please, I am not sitting in the chair of the President of South Indian Actors’ Association. As a part of the film industry, I am requesting you to tender an apology from your heart. I think you will justify it.”

However, the controversy did not exist in isolation. Rajendra Prasad has recently been at the centre of a few other public incidents, including remarks about actor Brahmanandam and a viral video in which he appeared to push away a boy who had approached him for a selfie.

For the Tamil film industry, the sensitivity around MGR runs deep. He remains one of the most revered figures in Tamil public life, not just as an actor but as a political leader who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 until his death in 1987.