Rajashekar resigns as MAA executive vice president

Veteran actor Rajashekhar has put in his papers as MAA’s executive vice-president. Veteran actor Rajashekhar has put in his papers as MAA’s executive vice-president.

Veteran actor Rajashekar has decided to step down from the post of executive vice president of Movie Artists Association (MAA). The resignation comes hours after a heated spat at a MAA event in Hyderabad.

The argument took place after Megastar Chiranjeevi said that differences among the members of the association should be dealt with peacefully. Immediately after his speech, Rajashekhar snatched the mike from actor-screenwriter Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and asked the audience why shouldn’t people be allowed to express their opinions freely.

In his resignation letter, Rajashekhar has written that he and other committee members have serious concerns about MAA president VK Naresh and his management of the association. Also adding that the organisation is being run without any kind of transparency, Rajashekar said that these things affect him as he is a ‘sensitive, emotional and straightforward person.’

Rajashekhar’s letter of resignation. Rajashekhar’s letter of resignation.

Also read | Chiranjeevi and Rajashekar spar at Movie Artists Association event

The tensions have been escalating within MAA ever since Naresh, supported by the likes of Chiranjeevi, was appointed as the president. If reports are to be believed, MAA has been informally divided into two fractions — one led by Rajashekar and the other led by Naresh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd